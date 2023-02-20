ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Convener, World Minorities Alliance (WMA) and Former Federal Minister for Population Welfare, Julius Salik on Monday announced that he will start his international interfaith conference with the exhibition and auction of the first US President George Washington to pay tribute and euologise his services for his nation and mankind.

In a statement on the George Washington's Day being celebrated on third Monday of February in the US as his birthday, the WMA Convener said Markus Salik had painted the portrait of young George Washington with his vision that children symbolise love and innocence and children are all shared in the society.

Salik said the history of the United States was full of examples of great leadership and statesmanship in the form of leaders like former President George Washington, Ibrahim Lincoln and current President Jeo Biden.

He added that the personality of George Washington had deep imprints on the American Society who was an American military officer, statesman and founding fathers of the US.

President George Washington and President Jeo Biden share many things in common particularly feeling the pain of humans. "If he had been alive and was approached by weak countries facing acute problems including economic recession then he would definitely supported the case. President Jeo Biden had also faced witnessed great tragedy in his life and would have a special corner for the destitute people," he said.

The WMA Convener informed that the cause of his campaign is also the same that is to manage funds to support the marginalised and downtrodden people of the society.

Julius Salik famously J. Salik has some 25 special oil paintings created by his late brother Markus Salik who was a self-made artist that are a tribute to the great leaders of different faiths who fought for democracy, minorities rights and advocated religious harmony.

In a telephonic conversation from Washington D.C. with APP , J. Salik said the portraits made by his brother included that of the Head of Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, first U.

S. President Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther king Jr, Imam-e-Kaba Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais, and a special photograph of Princess of Wales Lady Diana that was captured during her visit to Riyadh.

He said Markus had attained mastery in fine arts by spending his time in the libraries, exploring different artists and reading about their biographies, viewing their work analytically was his daily routine.

His photographs were exhibited by the Governor in many countries like France, Germany, Egypt and the United States of America, J. Salik said.

The list of the portraits to his credit is long but some of the portraits of renowned personalities of the world includes; Lady Diana, Prince Charles, George W Bush, King of Jordan, Ameer of Kuwait, Ameer of Bahrain, KIng Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and many more, he said.

Commenting on the exhibition, he said, "I am intending to hold a huge conference on Global Interfaith Harmony amid pressing times when violence against minorities is at an alarming level in the western civilized societies." He said throughout his 47-year long career of activism and struggle for human rights he strongly defended the cause of equal rights for all without any discrimination.

He said the conference to be convened in Washington will call leaders of different faiths together at one platform to show solidarity with humanity not with a particular faith to demonstrate their full support for a peaceful and tolerant world for all.

The portraits, he said would help him bring attention of the leaders and the masses alike towards the efforts of the great personalities leading from Pope Francis to Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais and Martin Luther who all spoke the language of peace, mutual respect, tolerance, patience, respect and equality for all.

J. Salik said the portraits will be auctioned to raise charity for the humanitarian cause to help mankind in acute distress and facing problems due to inequalities.

/395