Jabbar Directs Officials To Ensure Transparency In Wheat Procurement
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 08:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Food, Abdul Jabbar Khan, has directed the officers of the Sindh food Department to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process.
During a visit to a warehouse here on Saturday he stated that the instructions were issued after the strict directives given by the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Khan instructed that appropriate measures should be taken to protect wheat from rats and other animals.
He also stressed on the need to ensure cleanliness and maintenance of the warehouses.
The Special Assistant warned of strict action against the officials if complaints about negligence or other shortcomings surfaced.
He underlined that the measures in question were necessary to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process and for proper storage of the wheat stock.
Khan said with regard to construction of 6 new canals on the Indus River, the Sindh Assembly had already passed a resolution rejecting the said project.
"We exist because of the Indus River," he asserted.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jabbar directs officials to ensure transparency in wheat procurement1 minute ago
-
Tarar pledges rights at inaugural ceremony of Sasta Christmas Bazaar1 minute ago
-
PATO calls to withdraw royalty fee on tourism imposed by G-B govt11 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops list of world’s 10 most polluted cities21 minutes ago
-
Major operation conducted against illegal encroachments31 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Iranian Consulate31 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at school to celebrate Christmas31 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister calls on Sindh Governor41 minutes ago
-
Devcom-Pakistan bells alarm on emerging threats to Margalla Hills National Park41 minutes ago
-
Governor urges youth to eliminate negative thinking41 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy forecast for Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply in winter41 minutes ago