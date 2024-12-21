Open Menu

Jabbar Directs Officials To Ensure Transparency In Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Jabbar directs officials to ensure transparency in wheat procurement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Food, Abdul Jabbar Khan, has directed the officers of the Sindh food Department to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process.

During a visit to a warehouse here on Saturday he stated that the instructions were issued after the strict directives given by the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Khan instructed that appropriate measures should be taken to protect wheat from rats and other animals.

He also stressed on the need to ensure cleanliness and maintenance of the warehouses.

The Special Assistant warned of strict action against the officials if complaints about negligence or other shortcomings surfaced.

He underlined that the measures in question were necessary to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process and for proper storage of the wheat stock.

Khan said with regard to construction of 6 new canals on the Indus River, the Sindh Assembly had already passed a resolution rejecting the said project.

"We exist because of the Indus River," he asserted.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution Chief Minister Visit Pakistan Peoples Party From Wheat Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

56 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

2 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

2 hours ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

3 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

4 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan