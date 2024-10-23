Open Menu

Jabbar Felicitates Nation On Approval Of 26th Constitutional Amendment Draft

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Jabbar felicitates nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft

Special Assistant to Chief Minister and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has felicitated the entire nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft with the efforts of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has felicitated the entire nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft with the efforts of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement, Abdul Jabbar khan said that founder of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhuto with the consensus of all stakeholders gave a constitution, however protection of constitution and supremacy of constitution was top priority of Pakistan people’s party and its leadership, that was the reason whenever any dictator tried to change constitution Pakistan People’s Party hold countrywide resistance whether in the regime of General Zia-ul-Haque or Pervaiz Musahraf.

He said that Muhtarma Benazir Bhtto had also decided to change constitution in charter of Democracy and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stabilized it with his untiring efforts and it will be result oriented in coming days and once again constitution in Pakistan will be supreme and democracy will be stable in country.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Democracy Dictator All Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of L ..

CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc

4 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation b ..

Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI f ..

IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case

4 minutes ago
 CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets ro ..

CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience

6 minutes ago
 PA body on local government, elections holds intro ..

PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting

4 minutes ago
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice ..

Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP

4 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half poin ..

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point

6 minutes ago
 AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  ..

AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  to expose Indian brutalities i ..

8 minutes ago
 Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza ..

Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..

8 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP A ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan