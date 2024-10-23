Jabbar felicitates nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft

Special Assistant to Chief Minister and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has felicitated the entire nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft with the efforts of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan has felicitated the entire nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft with the efforts of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement, Abdul Jabbar khan said that founder of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhuto with the consensus of all stakeholders gave a constitution, however protection of constitution and supremacy of constitution was top priority of Pakistan people’s party and its leadership, that was the reason whenever any dictator tried to change constitution Pakistan People’s Party hold countrywide resistance whether in the regime of General Zia-ul-Haque or Pervaiz Musahraf.

He said that Muhtarma Benazir Bhtto had also decided to change constitution in charter of Democracy and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stabilized it with his untiring efforts and it will be result oriented in coming days and once again constitution in Pakistan will be supreme and democracy will be stable in country.

