Open Menu

Jabbar Khan Says People Along With Pak Army To Fail Indian Aggression

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression

Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan has said Pakistani citizens will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army to combat the Indian aggression being unleashed in the garb of Pahalgam attack

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan has said Pakistani citizens will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army to combat the Indian aggression being unleashed in the garb of Pahalgam attack.

In a statement issued here on Friday Khan added that the neighbour had resorted to anti-Pakistan propaganda in order to hide its government's failure on many internal counts.

He condemned what he termed to be water terrorism and said a fake excuse had been coined to violate the Indus Water Treaty, 1960.

The Special Assistant warned that if India imposed a war on Pakistan it would face a humiliating defeat.

Khan also welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement that no canal would be built without approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and consensus of all the provinces.

Recent Stories

All private educational institutions working under ..

All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tom ..

1 minute ago
 LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, deve ..

LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, development issues

1 minute ago
 MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

6 minutes ago
 Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian ..

Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced

6 minutes ago
 Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fai ..

Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression

6 minutes ago
 Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online ..

Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting

8 minutes ago
PM commends security forces for eliminating six Kh ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij

8 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority righ ..

Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority rights, warns India against aggres ..

4 minutes ago
 IESCO director visits customer facilitation centre ..

IESCO director visits customer facilitation centres, reviews ongoing upgradation ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggre ..

Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations

8 minutes ago
 Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intens ..

Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false fla ..

8 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace huma ..

Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan