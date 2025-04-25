Jabbar Khan Says People Along With Pak Army To Fail Indian Aggression
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan has said Pakistani citizens will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army to combat the Indian aggression being unleashed in the garb of Pahalgam attack
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant Abdul Jabbar Khan has said Pakistani citizens will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army to combat the Indian aggression being unleashed in the garb of Pahalgam attack.
In a statement issued here on Friday Khan added that the neighbour had resorted to anti-Pakistan propaganda in order to hide its government's failure on many internal counts.
He condemned what he termed to be water terrorism and said a fake excuse had been coined to violate the Indus Water Treaty, 1960.
The Special Assistant warned that if India imposed a war on Pakistan it would face a humiliating defeat.
Khan also welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement that no canal would be built without approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and consensus of all the provinces.
