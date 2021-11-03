UrduPoint.com

Jabori, Kotu, Karora Hydro Projects To Earn Rs 2bn Annually: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:11 PM

Jabori, Kotu, Karora hydro projects to earn Rs 2bn annually: Secretary

Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah has said that Jabori, Kotu and Karora power projects were in final stage of completion and these projects would earn Rs 2 billion annually

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah has said that Jabori, Kotu and Karora power projects were in final stage of completion and these projects would earn Rs 2 billion annually.

He was inspecting the pace of work on Jabori Hydropower Project Manshera, Karora Hydropower Project Shangla and Kotu Hydropower Proejct Lower Dir.

He said that these projects would generate 63 MW electricity in after commissioning that would earn Rs 2 billion annually for the province.

Secretary Power also attended a briefing on the site of Kotu Hydropower Project in Lower Dir.

He was told that 98 percent work on the project has been completed and 95 percent of machinery installation has also been completed.

He was briefed that 90 percent of work on Karora and Jabori Hydropower projects has also been completed and these projects are in final stage of completion.

On the occasion, Secretary Power stressed to complete these projects at the earliest and added that they would prove to be milestones in the progress and development of the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Progress Dir Shangla SITE Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Inducing Strong Hum ..

Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Inducing Strong Humoral, Cellular Immune Response ..

20 seconds ago
 Road accident claims life of a youth in sargodha

Road accident claims life of a youth in sargodha

21 seconds ago
 Virtual universities' executive board meeting held ..

Virtual universities' executive board meeting held in Turkey

23 seconds ago
 Sides of Tigray Conflict in Ethiopia Violate Human ..

Sides of Tigray Conflict in Ethiopia Violate Human Rights, Commit War Crimes - U ..

30 seconds ago
 Stocks end down in Hong Kong 3rd Nov, 2021

Stocks end down in Hong Kong 3rd Nov, 2021

11 minutes ago
 Over 6.2m cotton bales reach ginneries across Paki ..

Over 6.2m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 81.24pc increase

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.