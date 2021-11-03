Jabori, Kotu, Karora hydro projects to earn Rs 2bn annually: Secretary

Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah has said that Jabori, Kotu and Karora power projects were in final stage of completion and these projects would earn Rs 2 billion annually

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah has said that Jabori, Kotu and Karora power projects were in final stage of completion and these projects would earn Rs 2 billion annually.

He was inspecting the pace of work on Jabori Hydropower Project Manshera, Karora Hydropower Project Shangla and Kotu Hydropower Proejct Lower Dir.

He said that these projects would generate 63 MW electricity in after commissioning that would earn Rs 2 billion annually for the province.

Secretary Power also attended a briefing on the site of Kotu Hydropower Project in Lower Dir.

He was told that 98 percent work on the project has been completed and 95 percent of machinery installation has also been completed.

He was briefed that 90 percent of work on Karora and Jabori Hydropower projects has also been completed and these projects are in final stage of completion.

On the occasion, Secretary Power stressed to complete these projects at the earliest and added that they would prove to be milestones in the progress and development of the province.