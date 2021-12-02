JAC delegation meet Shafqat Mahmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The delegation of Joint Action Committee led by Mr. Muhammad Asif, senior vice president Pakistan Chamber of Education met with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr Shafqat Mahmood to present their concerns regarding the apex court's decision about eradication and liquidation of private schools in Cantonment areas by December 31, 2021.

The delegation said, supreme court gave three years for shifting of 8400 private schools existing in 42 Cantonments of the country and 3.7 million students are studying in these institutions while Cantonment authorities have not demarcated areas for private educational institutions.

They were of the view that removal of schools from the Cantonment would bring up educational crises in form of out of school children. There are 0.3 million teaching and allied staff employed in these schools.

Federal Minister for Education has said that education is the highly important sector of the country and we are aware of your problems and issues. He assured the delegation to support them from every legal way.

Members of the Joint Action Committee delegation included Nasir Mahmood, the convener, Malik Azhar Mahmood general secretary, Ch. Muhammad Tayyib, president IFC, Malik Naseem Ahmed president PS& CMA and Hafiz Muhammad Basharat president PES.