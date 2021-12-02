UrduPoint.com

JAC Delegation Meet Shafqat Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:30 PM

JAC delegation meet Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The delegation of Joint Action Committee led by Mr. Muhammad Asif, senior vice president Pakistan Chamber of Education met with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr Shafqat Mahmood to present their concerns regarding the apex court's decision about eradication and liquidation of private schools in Cantonment areas by December 31, 2021.

The delegation said, supreme court gave three years for shifting of 8400 private schools existing in 42 Cantonments of the country and 3.7 million students are studying in these institutions while Cantonment authorities have not demarcated areas for private educational institutions.

They were of the view that removal of schools from the Cantonment would bring up educational crises in form of out of school children. There are 0.3 million teaching and allied staff employed in these schools.

Federal Minister for Education has said that education is the highly important sector of the country and we are aware of your problems and issues. He assured the delegation to support them from every legal way.

Members of the Joint Action Committee delegation included Nasir Mahmood, the convener, Malik Azhar Mahmood general secretary, Ch. Muhammad Tayyib, president IFC, Malik Naseem Ahmed president PS& CMA and Hafiz Muhammad Basharat president PES.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Education Nasir Chamber December From Million Court

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram gifted Golden Visa of Dubai

Wasim Akram gifted Golden Visa of Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warr ..

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich

24 minutes ago
 Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov ..

Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov at Meeting in Stockholm

22 minutes ago
 India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicr ..

India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicron spread:Virat Kohli

23 minutes ago
 Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - ..

Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - Southee

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.