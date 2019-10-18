JAC observes hunger strike against non-fulfillment of demands by Sindh University Vice Chancellor

UrduPoint.com
The protest movement for fulfillment of demands continued under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of University of Sindh as the faculty members, officers and employees observed hunger strike in front of the administration block (AC-II) Jamshoro on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The protest movement for fulfillment of demands continued under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of University of Sindh as the faculty members, officers and employees observed hunger strike in front of the administration block (AC-II) Jamshoro on Friday.

According to JAC spokesman, the protest which remained continued from September 1, 2019 entered into 48th consecutive day on Friday.

During hunger strike, three employees Mir Ali Ahmed Talpur, Mujtaba Bhutto and Imdad Khoso were fell unconscious who later shifted to Liaquat Medical Hospital Jamshoro for treatment, the spokesman informed.

Scores of faculty, officers and employees are in protest against non-fulfillment of their demands including removal of the Vice Chancellor, the spokesman said and informed that Friday a delegation of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Staff Academic Association (FAPUSAA) headed by Dr. Naimatullah Leghari as well as the office- bearers of Mehran University and Liaquat Medical University Officers' Associations, leaders of Shah Latif Employees Association and a delegation of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association also visited at hunger strike camp in solidarity with the protesting faculty, administration and employees of Sindh University and expressed their all-out support to the employees of the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari said that it was misfortunate that the protest movement for acceptance of demands had been underway for 48 days and hunger strike of 48 hours but the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat was turning a deaf ear to the protesting employees.

He claimed that the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh had failed to redress the grievances address fulfillment of the demands of joint action committee. He warned that if the demands of JAC were not met within a week, the protest against the university administration will be spread over to all other universities of the province.

The President of Shah Abdul Latif Employees Association Mir Ali Hassan Metlo and SPLA leader Yaqoob Chandio also spoke on the occasion and strongly criticized over the attitude of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh.

Addressing the agitating employees, General Secretary Sindh University Teachers Association Dr. Arfana Mallah said that despite passing 48 consecutive days to the protest movement of JAC, the vice chancellor was showing a lukewarm response and taking it easy adding that the university administration had to fulfill 14-point demands which also included the removal of registrar.

She said that after completion of 48 hours announced hunger strike, there will be protest sit-in to block the Super Highway adding that "if need be, the protest movement will continue till getting good riddance from the current biased administration and resolution of issues.

The delegations of Jamshoro District Bar Association headed by adv. Abdul Hakeem Chandio, Women Action Forum jointly led by Gulbadan Javed, Rozina Junejo and Naseem Jalbani, Awami Workers Party, PML (F) and District Press Club Jamshoro also visited at the hunger strike camp to show their solidarity with the protesting employees.

