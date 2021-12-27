JAC resolve to work together for QAUs betterment

The Joint Action Committee of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Monday resolved to work together for better and progressive the university

It was resolved during an important meeting of the Joint Action Committee of Quaid-e-Azam University, held here in which officials of Alumni Association, Academic Staff Association and Employees Representative Association also participated.

The committee decided that the affairs of the university should be kept free from any kind of external interference.

The JAC committee demanded that a special grant package should be provided keeping in view the growing needs of the university which is the premier and flagship institute as declared by the Pro chancellor.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Amir Ali, newly elected President of Academic Staff Association and Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Secretary General of Alumni Association along with members of staff and alumni association. The participants appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah for his keen interest to recover more than 100 acres of land occupied and his continuous monitoring to stop/control further encroachment and cultivation.

The JAC demanded ICT, CDA and Federal government that remaining 350 acres of land should also be handed over to the university as soon as possible.

The meeting unanimously decided that an orientation session should be organized for the new students to acquaint them with the rules and regulations of the university. Special seminars will be organized for career counseling and ethical training of students.

The committee was informed by the Secretary Alumni Association that a donors conference would be held soon to meet the needs of the university on the suggestion of the vice chancellor, senior alumni, faculty and staff. In addition, the participants of the meeting emphasized that the quota system in Quaid-e-Azam University is unique and beauty of the campus. University is a mini Pakistan where students from all over the country are represented.

Therefore, all provincial governments should also announce special packages for university particularly for scholarships.

The Secretary Alumni Association told that sports equipment will also be provided to QAU to encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities.