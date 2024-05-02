Jacaranda Flowers Bring Natural Beauty To Capital
Published May 02, 2024
The spring has brought a lovely sight as the bright purple blooms of the Jacaranda trees decorate the green belts, casting a magical spell over the Federal Capital
Along the green areas of Sector G-6 and Park Road, people from the city and visitors alike enjoy the beautiful view of these big trees in full bloom with shades of purple.
The short-lived beauty of the Jacaranda flowers, which lasts from April to June, has attracted many admirers who come to see the stunning display of nature's beauty.
Talking about these special trees, a Capital Development Authority (CDA) official said Jacarandas needed regular care to stay healthy and look good.
"It's important to prune them often to keep them healthy and prevent branches from falling."
He also talked about the challenge of cleaning up the fallen flowers, which can make the streets and sidewalks messy and slippery.
Even though there are some challenges in taking care of these trees, residents love seeing the blooming Jacarandas.
A local resident said that taking a morning walk seeing the blooming Jacaranda trees was a delightful experience.
Another citizen expressed similar sentiments, saying that the vibrant blooms enhanced the overall beauty of the city.
