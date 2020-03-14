UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jaccababad Police Foils Major Terror Bid

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Jaccababad Police foils major terror bid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Jaccababad Police have foiled a major terrorist bid and recovered heavy arms from the possession of accused who have links with a the banned-outfit.

SSP Jacobabad Bashir Ahmed Brohi, while talking to media on Saturday said acting on a tip-off the police launched an operation against the terrorists in the Jaghan area of Shikarpur.

He said during the operation, the police recovered 30 kg explosive, three rocket launchers, large number of bullets, three pistols, detonators and suicide jackets.

He said they also raided a fish farm of an accused Hafeez Pandhrani.

SSP Jacobabad further said explosive material was defused and the LEAs were conducting a search operation.

SSP Brohi said explosives were found dumped in a nearby empty plot. The IGP Sindh and AIGP Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed praised the police team for conducting an effective action and announced rewards and appreciation certificates for them.

Related Topics

Sindh Terrorist Police Suicide Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Media From

Recent Stories

25 soldiers killed in Libya

55 minutes ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

60 minutes ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

1 hour ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.