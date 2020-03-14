Jaccababad Police foils major terror bid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Jaccababad Police have foiled a major terrorist bid and recovered heavy arms from the possession of accused who have links with a the banned-outfit.

SSP Jacobabad Bashir Ahmed Brohi, while talking to media on Saturday said acting on a tip-off the police launched an operation against the terrorists in the Jaghan area of Shikarpur.

He said during the operation, the police recovered 30 kg explosive, three rocket launchers, large number of bullets, three pistols, detonators and suicide jackets.

He said they also raided a fish farm of an accused Hafeez Pandhrani.

SSP Jacobabad further said explosive material was defused and the LEAs were conducting a search operation.

SSP Brohi said explosives were found dumped in a nearby empty plot. The IGP Sindh and AIGP Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed praised the police team for conducting an effective action and announced rewards and appreciation certificates for them.