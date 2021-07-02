Jaccababad Police register FIR against 250 accused on NAB attack

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Civil Lines Police of Jacobabad has registered an FIR of the attack on a NAB team against 250 accused, including Zaffar Buriro, Khadim Bhutto, Waseem Jakhrani and others.

SHO Muhammad Sharif Mahar told Media on Friday, the NAB Sukkur had sent a letter for registering the FIR, but no NAB official visited the police station to register the case.

He said a case was registered on the complaint of the State as no NAB official reached the police station.

It may be mentioned that the Sindh High Court had rejected the bail application of Ejaz Jakhrani on June 25, 2021.

A team of NAB reached the residence of Jakhrani to arrest him but an unruly mob injured the NAB officers and damaged their vehicles.

A team of the NAB Sukkur visited Police Station Jacobabad to register an FIR against the mob on June 29, 2021.

It is mention over here that an application was moved by NAB Sukkur against Rafey Jakhrani, Mujeeb Jakhrani, Khadim Bhutto, Zafar Brieo and others to the SSP Jacobabad but the SSP did not provide them protection.

A team of NAB when it visited the SSP Jacobabad to inquire about the fate of the application, the SSP said the application has been referred to the Inspector General Police, Sindh, for approval.

NAB has decided to file a petition in a relevant forum for registration of the case against the culprits on charges of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.