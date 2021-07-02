UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jaccababad Police Register FIR Against 250 Accused On NAB Attack

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Jaccababad Police register FIR against 250 accused on NAB attack

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Civil Lines Police of Jacobabad has registered an FIR of the attack on a NAB team against 250 accused, including Zaffar Buriro, Khadim Bhutto, Waseem Jakhrani and others.

SHO Muhammad Sharif Mahar told Media on Friday, the NAB Sukkur had sent a letter for registering the FIR, but no NAB official visited the police station to register the case.

He said a case was registered on the complaint of the State as no NAB official reached the police station.

It may be mentioned that the Sindh High Court had rejected the bail application of Ejaz Jakhrani on June 25, 2021.

A team of NAB reached the residence of Jakhrani to arrest him but an unruly mob injured the NAB officers and damaged their vehicles.

A team of the NAB Sukkur visited Police Station Jacobabad to register an FIR against the mob on June 29, 2021.

It is mention over here that an application was moved by NAB Sukkur against Rafey Jakhrani, Mujeeb Jakhrani, Khadim Bhutto, Zafar Brieo and others to the SSP Jacobabad but the SSP did not provide them protection.

A team of NAB when it visited the SSP Jacobabad to inquire about the fate of the application, the SSP said the application has been referred to the Inspector General Police, Sindh, for approval.

NAB has decided to file a petition in a relevant forum for registration of the case against the culprits on charges of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Attack Sindh High Court Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Vehicles Sukkur Jacobabad May June FIR Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

12 minutes ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

47 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.