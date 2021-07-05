UrduPoint.com
Jaccababad Police Releases Accused In NAB Attack Case

Mon 05th July 2021

Jaccababad Police releases accused in NAB attack case

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Jacobabad Police, on Monday released the accused, Azad Khan Jakhrani, brother of Aijaz Khan Jakhrani Adviser to CM on Prison, who was arrested on Friday in a case of attacking the NAB Sukkur team.

NAB some four days ago in Jacobabad, when the Bureau team raided Aijaz Jakhrani's house to arrest him.

SSP Jacobabad Shamyl Riaz Malik told the media persons the after investigating the CCTV footage, the police did not find the accused, Azad Jakhrani, during the entire incident.

He said the police had arrested him from PPP district office as suspect along with others.

