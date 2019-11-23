Jackal Rescued From Well
Sat 23rd November 2019
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The volunteers of Rescue 1122 rescued a jackal from a well near Mian Channu on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a jackal fell into a well at 121/15-L near Mian Channu when a Rescue team rushed to the spot and retrieved the jackal from the well safe and sound.