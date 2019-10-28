Jackets distributed among 350 Parks and Horticulture Authority employees

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that the department has distributed 350 jackets among staff members for use during their duty hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that the department has distributed 350 jackets among staff members for use during their duty hours.

Jackets were distributed at Shah Shams Park and Circuit House Park on Monday.

Janjua said jackets were given to gardeners, security guards and sanitary workers.

He said that more than 2,000 flower plants have been planted at green-belts and parks of the city.

He said that tree plantation campaign was continuing in the city under the public private partnership.