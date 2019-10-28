UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jackets Distributed Among 350 Parks And Horticulture Authority Employees

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:02 PM

Jackets distributed among 350 Parks and Horticulture Authority employees

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that the department has distributed 350 jackets among staff members for use during their duty hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that the department has distributed 350 jackets among staff members for use during their duty hours.

Jackets were distributed at Shah Shams Park and Circuit House Park on Monday.

Janjua said jackets were given to gardeners, security guards and sanitary workers.

He said that more than 2,000 flower plants have been planted at green-belts and parks of the city.

He said that tree plantation campaign was continuing in the city under the public private partnership.

Recent Stories

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

21 minutes ago

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

51 minutes ago

China Telecom profit, revenue down in Jan-Sept

4 minutes ago

Tiffany surges as US stocks move into record terri ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body for enhancing capacity of early disast ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.