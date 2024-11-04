Jackob Linulf calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan Jackob Linulf on Monday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh to discuss the practical implications of memorandum of understanding (MoU) in maritime sector ahead of Danish Foreign Minister visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan Jackob Linulf on Monday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh to discuss the practical implications of memorandum of understanding (MoU) in maritime sector ahead of Danish Foreign Minister visit.

During the meeting, the Minister said that MoU with Maersk Line (Danish company) through Danish Government was a landmark achievement for Pakistan's maritime sector.

First time in the history, a company was ready to invest USD 2 Billion in maritime sector, said a press release.

He assured full support and provide conducive environment to Denmark's Government and investors to invest in maritime sector.

Qaiser Shaikh expressed the hope that MoU with Maersk Line turn into agreement on the arrival of Danish Foreign Minister H.E Lars Lokke Rasmussen. He added the government was ready to welcome him because both countries have a long history of brotherly relationship.

Moreover, the minister directed all ports and relevant authorities of maritime ministry to develop a comprehensive framework for the support of Danish investor (Maersk).

The minster further said that he chaired performance review meeting of port authorities to address the problems before this huge expected foreign investment. He told that the management of all port authorities were working effectively and sincerely to facilitate the foreign investors because our ports had potential to contribute 8-10 percent of GDP.

He further said that a mechanism was developed to ensure the transparency of investments in maritime sector.

Qaiser Shaikh said that through this investment the capacity of ship recycling industry, Pakistan Marine Academy and ports would be on the next level.

The minister thanked to Denmark’s government and management of Maersk line company. He also appreciated the role of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in bringing foreign investment in maritime sector.