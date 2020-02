The Jacobabad Police have recovered heroin and opium during the raid in house at Kharan area here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Jacobabad Police have recovered heroin and opium during the raid in house at Kharan area here.

The police have recovered two kilograms heroin and 50 kilogramsopium from a house, said a PRO to SSP Jacobabad on Thursday.