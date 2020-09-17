Jafar Ali posted as Professor GCMS, Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Associate Professor of Higher education Department (Commerce Wing) Jafar Ali after his promotion from BS-19 to BS-20 on regular basis has been transferred and posted as Professor GCMS, Peshawar.

The competent authority has transferred him against the vacant post in the public interest, with immediate effect.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.