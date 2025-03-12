Jafar Express: Help desks set up at four stations in Railways Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Officials have been deputed at help desks set up at four stations in Railways Multan division to assist and convey information to people in case their relatives were aboard the Jafar Express that had come under attack last Tuesday.

An official of Railways Multan division who deals with the media said that help desks have been set up at railway stations in Multan, Mian Channu, Khanewal and Bahawalpur.

The official said that people can dial 117 to get information adding that additional staff has been assigned to deal with such queries. The official, however, added that they have not so far received any call seeking such information but officials have been told to be alert round the clock.