Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance operation continues

(@Abdulla99267510)

Security forces tighten their siege around terrorists, who are reportedly using suicide bombers positioned among innocent hostages

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) At least 27 terrorists were killed in a clearance operation following an attack on the Jaffer Express bound for Peshawar from Quetta during which 500 passengers were taken hostage.

The security forces successfully rescued 155 passengers.

The train departed from Quetta at 9:30am. When it passed through the Gudallar and Pero Kineri areas, unidentified armed men opened fire and critically injured the train driver, who later succumbed to his wounds. Several passengers also lost their lives.

The eyewitnesses and Levies sources reported that the incident occurred in the mountainous region of Machh, where the train was halted, and the gunfire continued for an extended period.

The security sources confirmed that during the clearance operation, 155 hostages—including women and children—were freed from the terrorists' captivity.

The railway officials stated that among the rescued passengers, 17 were injured and were shifted to hospitals. Out of 150 passengers, some stayed with relatives in Ab Gum, some in Machh while 57 others were transported to Quetta via vans.

The security forces have tightened their siege around the terrorists, who are reportedly using suicide bombers positioned among innocent hostages. The terrorists are wearing explosive vests and are making the operation highly sensitive.

According to the security sources, the terrorists are deliberately using innocent people as human shields due to which the security forces acted with the extreme caution.

During the clearance operation, 27 terrorists involved in the Jaffer Express attack were eliminated. However, the remaining terrorists split into smaller groups and engaged in heavy gunfire with security forces.

The additional troops have been deployed while the injured passengers have been moved to the nearby hospitals.

The railway officials confirmed that approximately 500 passengers were on board the train. The hospitals have been placed on high alert, and ambulances were dispatched from Sibi to the attack site.

The sources revealed that the attackers first destroyed the railway track using explosives and forced the train to stop, before opening fire.

The remote location and lack of mobile network coverage have made communication difficult. The Jaffer Express, consisting of nine carriages, remains at the site, and efforts are ongoing to establish contact with passengers and crew.

BLA terrorists involved, India accused of support

According to the security sources, the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists carried out the attack at Bolan Pass near Dhadar, targeted the innocent civilians. The terrorists halted the train inside a tunnel and took the passengers hostage. Despite the challenging terrain and lack of road access, the security forces have surrounded the area and launched a clearance operation.

The terrorists are reportedly in contact with their foreign handlers including Indian intelligence agencies. The Indian media and government openly celebrated the attack while Indian social media platforms are amplifying BLA propaganda and fake news.

President, PM condemn attack, leaders vow action

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack, calling it an inhumane and despicable act. He stated that the Baloch people reject such violence and extremism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the cowardly attack and praised the bravery and professionalism of security forces in their ongoing operation. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to eliminate the terrorism and ensure the safety of Pakistani citizens.

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and other political leaders have also condemned the incident in strong terms.

Security forces determined to crush terrorists

The security sources emphasized that the terrorists would be eliminated and Pakistan would not allow external forces to destabilize the country. The government vowed to continue its fight against terrorism until it is completely eradicated.

The security forces remained engaged in intense clashes with the terrorists, and the operation would continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.