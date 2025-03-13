Jaffar Express attack orchestrated, directed by terrorist ring leaders from abroad: FO

Pakistan on Thursday said that the terrorist attack targeting Jaffar Express near Sibi city of Balochistan on Wednesday was orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday said that the terrorist attack targeting Jaffar Express near Sibi city of Balochistan on Wednesday was orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from abroad.

"Our security forces successfully eliminated all 33 terrorists, including suicide bombers, while rescuing the hostages. Terrorists were in direct communications with Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said at his weekly press briefing.

He said Pakistan had repeatedly asked the interim Afghan government to deny the use of its soil for terrorist groups like BLA for their attacks against Pakistan.

"We urge Afghanistan to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and cooperate with the government of Pakistan to bring all those who are concerned with this attack, including the real sponsors of terrorism to justice," the spokesperson added.

He said that the terrorist elements like TTP and other terrorist organizations operating in Pakistan enjoyed sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

"So, this remains a stumbling block, a serious problem on the way of promoting deeper friendly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. We have been pressing Afghan authorities to tackle and handle this problem, and we will continue to press them to take necessary actions in this regard."

He told the media that the Government of Pakistan was pursuing a complex and multi-faceted anti-terrorism strategy, involving military action, intelligence-based operations and diplomatic approach.

To another query, he reiterated that India was involved in sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan.

Apprising the media of the denial of entry to Pakistan Ambassador K.K. Ahsan Wagan by US authorities in Los Angeles airport, he said the envoy was on a private visit. For having a visit visa, he was not eligible for diplomatic immunity.

The US authorities informed that he had been held for secondary immigration screening but did not share the exact reasons or the charges.

"The government has taken a very serious note of the incident and on the instructions of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, necessary action has been initiated and investigations are underway. The incident, however, was exploited by certain elements on the social media and media to generate speculative controversy, which is regrettable," the spokesperson remarked.

To a question, he said that the remarks of the Indian defence minister were unwarranted and delusional, and reiterated, "Any level of development cannot condone the systematic infringement of the basic human rights in IIOJK. Instead of showing concern about the people of Azad, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian leaders should grant the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their fundamental rights and freedoms, especially their right to self-determination."

Calling Iran a very important neighbor and a friend of Pakistan, he said both countries had very active cooperation and consultations on the regional and international security issues.

He said that Pakistan extended its support to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the past and would continue to prefer a peaceful outcome, a peaceful settlement of any such ongoing issues, he added.

About the return of the illegal foreigners, the spokesperson said that any Afghan with valid travel documents was welcome to visit and stay in Pakistan as per the visa.

"Now the government has decided that people with Afghan citizen cards (ACC) should leave the country by 31st march 2025. Beyond that, they will be deemed illegal residents in Pakistan, and the law will take its course."

About the social media reports of Chinese Premier visiting Pakistan next month, Spokesperson Shafqat Khan called it a "fake news" and said there were no such plans and that the Chinese Premier had carried out a "very good, successful" visit last year.

To a question, he said that the Spanish police arrested Pakistani nationals in Spain on charges of participating in glorification and advocacy of a proscribed political party in Spain with few of them also allegedly managing certain WhatsApp groups involved in spreading unlawful content.

"Four of them were released after initial interrogation. Later on, one woman was also released on bail by the court, the remaining are still in custody of the police."

The spokesperson unequivocally condemned Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid and halting of electricity supply to Gaza, calling it the manifestation of Israel’s systematic campaign to weaponize aid and dehumanize the Palestinian people.

He also condemned the continuing Israeli assault against the people of West Bank and Gaza, which has resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women and children.

"We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Bank and Gaza; protection of civilians; and unrestricted humanitarian access to those in urgent need. The international community must step in to end Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza. We also urge the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity," he remarked.

The spokesperson also denounced the Indian authorities’ decision to declare the ‘Awami Action Committee’ and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen’ as ‘Unlawful Association’ for a period of five years.

"The recent decision increases the total number of outlawed Kashmiri political parties and organizations to 16. Banning of different political parties and organizations is yet another manifestation of the Indian authorities’ iron-fisted approach in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," the spokesperson remarked.

Spokesperson Shafqat Khan also urged the Indian government to remove the curbs on the Kashmiri political parties; release all political prisoners; and faithfully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.