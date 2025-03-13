Jaffar express tragic ancient SMBBMU holds rally in sympathy

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A protest rally was organized by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana in response to the recent Jaffer Express tragedy on Thursday.

The rally started from the Administration Block of Chandka Medical College Larkana and concluded at the main gate of the college. After the rally, a mourning ceremony was held in memory of the victims of the tragic Jaffer Express incident.

The rally was led by the Principal of Chandka Medical College Larkana, Professor Zamir Ahmed Soomro, and Registrar Professor Fahad Gibran Siyal, in protest against the recent Jaffer Express tragedy, the brutal act of terrorism, and the massacre of innocent civilians.

In the concluding remarks, speakers strongly condemned this tragic incident and the act of terrorism. They also appreciated the timely response of the Pakistan Armed Forces and raised slogans in support of the military. The speakers emphasized their firm stance against all forms of terrorism and the killing of innocent civilians in the country.

The students carried placards with anti-terrorism messages and slogans in support of the Pakistan Army. The rally saw significant participation from faculty members, admin officer Waheed u Zaman and spokeperson Samad Bhatti were present.