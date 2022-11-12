Jaffar Express train to restart operation from 20th

The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Jaffar Express train (Peshawar-Quetta) upto Mach railway station from November 20.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Jaffar Express train (Peshawar-Quetta) upto Mach railway station from November 20.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday. It was decided that passengers from Mach to Quetta would be transported by buses under security of the Balochistan government.

The Railways had especially constructed seven new washrooms and two power generators had been installed at Mach Railway Station to facilitate passengers.

The minister directed the administration to install new benches and additional water coolers besides security of passengers.

The minister appreciated the Divisional Superintendent Quetta for completing 50 per cent Hirok bridge on a war footing.

It was decided that suggestions would be sought from the chamber of commerce to increase revenue at Quetta-Taftan section.

The minister also directed to get approval of revised PC1 of the conversion railway stations on solar system as earlier as possible.

The meeting was briefed about occupancy and earning of trains and decided to make evaluation of each train.

The divisional superintendent Peshawar has been ordered to take strict action againstencroachers.