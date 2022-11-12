UrduPoint.com

Jaffar Express Train To Restart Operation From 20th

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Jaffar Express train to restart operation from 20th

The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Jaffar Express train (Peshawar-Quetta) upto Mach railway station from November 20.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Jaffar Express train (Peshawar-Quetta) upto Mach railway station from November 20.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday. It was decided that passengers from Mach to Quetta would be transported by buses under security of the Balochistan government.

The Railways had especially constructed seven new washrooms and two power generators had been installed at Mach Railway Station to facilitate passengers.

The minister directed the administration to install new benches and additional water coolers besides security of passengers.

The minister appreciated the Divisional Superintendent Quetta for completing 50 per cent Hirok bridge on a war footing.

It was decided that suggestions would be sought from the chamber of commerce to increase revenue at Quetta-Taftan section.

The minister also directed to get approval of revised PC1 of the conversion railway stations on solar system as earlier as possible.

The meeting was briefed about occupancy and earning of trains and decided to make evaluation of each train.

The divisional superintendent Peshawar has been ordered to take strict action againstencroachers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Water Khawaja Saad Rafique Chamber November Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

75 WASA connections of defaulters disconnected

75 WASA connections of defaulters disconnected

57 seconds ago
 Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrest ..

Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrested in Europe - Deputy Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 DC ICT examines boating ban at Rawal Dam

DC ICT examines boating ban at Rawal Dam

1 minute ago
 Pak U-19 beats Bangladesh in second ODI

Pak U-19 beats Bangladesh in second ODI

1 minute ago
 Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

2 hours ago
 Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide i ..

Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide in T20 World Cup final

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.