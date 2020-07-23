Jaffar Express Train To Stop At Shikarpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:09 PM
The Pakistan Railways has allowed to 39-Up/40-Down Jaffar Express (runs between Quetta and Rawalpindi) to stop at Shikarpur Railway station for 2 minutes
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has allowed to 39-Up/40-Down Jaffar Express (runs between Quetta and Rawalpindi) to stop at Shikarpur Railway station for 2 minutes.
According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the permission has been giventemporarily for three months to facilitate the citizens of the area.