Jaffar Iqbal stresses to ensure rehabilitation of flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal Sunday stressed on collective efforts to ensure speedy rehabilitation of over 33 million people affected by flash floods caused by torrential rains.

In a statement, he asked the people to donate generously in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation of flood-hit people in collaboration with welfare organizations and others as flood victims were in dire need of tents, food and medicines.

He urged socio-political works and government institutions engaged in relief activities to speed up the process of providing basic needs to the marooned people.

He said Pakistan has been affected by the worst floods in the history as more than 1,300 people have lost their lives. Along with this, agriculture, livestock, property and important infrastructure have also suffered tremendous damage, which requires emergency measures to be taken for recovery and rehabilitation of the victims.

Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal said that the Pakistan Army and the volunteers who have given full support to the flood victims in this difficult time deserve tribute.