Jaffar Iqbal Urges Opposition To Unite For Constitutional Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal Thursday called upon opposition parties to put aside their differences and work together to propose constitutional amendments that will benefit Pakistan as collaboration among parties is significant, especially in a political landscape where diverse parties often hold differing views.

Talking to ptv news channel, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal advised that all political parties must put the nation's interest above their own and use Parliament as a platform for public welfare where they can achieve far more than they can alone.

Moreover, he suggested that a united opposition can hold the government accountable for its actions and policies, ensuring transparency and accountability which can lead to better decision-making and more effective use of resources, ultimately benefiting the people of Pakistan.

Jaffar assured that constitutional amendments would be made with the consensus of political parties is a welcome step towards promoting unity and cooperation in Pakistan's political landscape, he added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is pushing for legal reforms to provide speedy justice to people and taking concrete steps to make it happen.

Jaffar Iqbal has assured that the concerns of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader will be addressed on a priority basis and hopes that after discussions, the issues will be resolved.

PML-N is committed to driving progress in Pakistan and our leadership is determined to take all stakeholders along for the ride, he highlighted.

Their vision is built around inclusive growth, social justice, and economic empowerment, he added.

