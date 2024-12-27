Jaffar Mandokhail Emphasizes Women's Role For Development Of Country
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday emphasized that the role of women in political and social matters has crucial for the development and prosperity of the country.
A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Women's Wing, led by senior leader Fatima Khan Kakr, met with the Governor of Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail.
During the meeting, PML-N leaders, including Provincial Ministers Mir Saleem Khan Khoso, Mir Shoaib Nosherowani, and Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies Akhtar Bibi and Sheikh Zarak Khan Mandokhail, were also present.
On the occasion, the Women's Wing of PML-N Balochistan Chapter cut ake to celebrate the birthday of Governor Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail.
Governor Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail praised the performance of the Women's Wing, stating that the women of Pakistan Muslim League (N) are courageous and have always supported the party in difficult times.
The involvement of women is essential in addressing many collective issues of the province.
The Women's Wing of Pakistan Muslim League (N) should continue its efforts not only in social matters but also in tackling the issues faced by women, so that these challenges can be identified and actions can be taken for their resolution.
