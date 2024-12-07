Jaffar Mandokhail praises minority communities' role in development of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Saturday praised the role of minority communities in the development of the province and urged all affluent and philanthropists to support the poor, needy, and orphaned children in society.

Addressing the participants at the 10th Interfaith Harmony Silver Jubilee Ceremony, organized by the Mother Teresa Memorial Social Society, he said, "We still have notable individuals, who brought scattered people closer together through their service and compassion".

In this regard, world-renowned figures like Mother Teresa, Dr. Ruth Pfau, and Bilquis Edhi are shining examples who demonstrated love, compassion, and a spirit of serving humanity, deeply affecting millions of lives.

On this occasion, Provincial Assembly member Ashok Kumar, former National Assembly member Khalil George, and individuals from various fields were present.

Governor Mandokhail said that the Constitution guarantees equality for all citizens, regardless of their faith, race, or background.

He said that it ensures equal rights and fundamental freedoms for both the majority and minorities and many individuals in the country have dedicated their lives to serving the suffering humanity. “Their tireless efforts in helping the extremely poor and distressed people are a testament to the power of love, compassion, and the spirit of service to humanity,” he added.

Governor Mandokhail emphasized that interfaith harmony, tolerance, and respect for differing opinions are essential for the building and development of a peaceful society. He stressed that we must strive to create a society where every individual can live with dignity, and the voice of every oppressed person can be heard.

He said that it is crucial to build bridges of understanding, promote the trend of tolerance, and establish lasting peace in our country and province.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of cash among orphans and widows by the governor, while commemorative shields were given to the organizers.