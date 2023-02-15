Jaffar Mandokhel calls on Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Baluchistan President Jaffar Khan Mandokhel called on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to reorganisation of the party in the province during a meeting here on Wednesdal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Baluchistan President Jaffar Khan Mandokhel called on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to reorganisation of the party in the province during a meeting here on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated Mandokhel on assuming responsibilities as provincial president and extended her best wishes.

Maryam Nawaz expressed the hope that Jaffar Khan Mandokhel will be instrumental in reorganising PML-N in Baluchistan.