Jaffer Express Train Derails Near Spezand Quetta After Explosion, All Passengers Safe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Six bogies of the Jaffer Express train derailed following a blast near Spezand station in Quetta city, but fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

According to railway officials, the Jaffer Express was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar at 9 o’clock when the blast occurred near Spezand station.

The explosion caused four bogies to fully derail, while two others sustained damage to their wheels, private news channel reported.

Despite the extent of the damage, officials confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured in the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blast and ensure the safety of future train operations along this route.

Railway operations were suspended for a while following the incident to allow authorities to secure the area and carry out necessary repairs, rescue official added.

