UrduPoint.com

'Jag Mag Faisalabad' Program Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 07:04 PM

'Jag Mag Faisalabad' program inaugurated

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the "Jag Mag Faisalabad" programme, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the "Jag Mag Faisalabad" programme, here on Wednesday.

He planted a sapling in the greenbelt on Susan Road and held a walk from Koh-e-Noor Chowk to Faizan Madina Chowk on Susan Road. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company Bilal Feroze Joya, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Mudassar Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer education Iftikhar Khan, officers of PHA, Metropolitan Corporation and other departments, in-charge District Emergency Operational Centre Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt and civil society members were also present.

The DC also checked cleanliness of roads, renovation of greenbelts, elimination of wall-chalking and street-lights. Talking to the media, the DC said that the objective of the "Jag Mag Faisalabad" programme was to make the central roads of the city clean and attractive. He said that clean environment was a source of relief for every citizen. He urged citizens to plant a tree so that the environment could be refreshed. He asked the officers of FWMC, PHA, Metropolitan Corporation, WASA and other departments to achieve the objectives of Jag Mag Faisalabad program by ensuring coordination.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Civil Society Company Road Media From

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic develo ..

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic development

17 minutes ago
 Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fa ..

Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fail - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago
 PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to leas ..

PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to least interest by people: Special ..

7 minutes ago
 SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vege ..

SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vegetables species

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for sch ..

Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for school students

7 minutes ago
 QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", " ..

QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", "hypocrisy"

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.