'Jag Mag Faisalabad' program inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the "Jag Mag Faisalabad" programme, here on Wednesday.

He planted a sapling in the greenbelt on Susan Road and held a walk from Koh-e-Noor Chowk to Faizan Madina Chowk on Susan Road. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company Bilal Feroze Joya, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Mudassar Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer education Iftikhar Khan, officers of PHA, Metropolitan Corporation and other departments, in-charge District Emergency Operational Centre Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt and civil society members were also present.

The DC also checked cleanliness of roads, renovation of greenbelts, elimination of wall-chalking and street-lights. Talking to the media, the DC said that the objective of the "Jag Mag Faisalabad" programme was to make the central roads of the city clean and attractive. He said that clean environment was a source of relief for every citizen. He urged citizens to plant a tree so that the environment could be refreshed. He asked the officers of FWMC, PHA, Metropolitan Corporation, WASA and other departments to achieve the objectives of Jag Mag Faisalabad program by ensuring coordination.