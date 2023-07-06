Open Menu

Jaggery Manufacturing Unit Sealed, Workers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Jaggery manufacturing unit sealed, workers arrested

A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority here on Thursday raided a factory in Surdheri and recovered unwholesome jaggery that was prepared by the use of hazardous chemicals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority here on Thursday raided a factory in Surdheri and recovered unwholesome jaggery that was prepared by the use of hazardous chemicals.

Food Safety officials also recovered substandard jaggery (Gur) and chemicals being used in manufacturing jaggery from sugar.

The workers that were busy manufacturing jaggery were also arrested on the spot and a large consignment of 'Gur' was taken into possession.

Factory has been sealed and a case has been registered against the owner of the factory. Food authority warned of strict action against factories manufacturing substandard food items and said that raids and inspections would be continued in future.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by H ..

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by Hajj pilgrims

1 minute ago
 DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arr ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arrangements in prevailing situat ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP2 ..

Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP28, says Sherry Rehman

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Hindu Panchyat Larkana meets Commiss ..

Delegation of Hindu Panchyat Larkana meets Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Erd ..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Erdogan Friday in Istanbul

5 minutes ago
 US-Based Arms Control Association Warns Against Su ..

US-Based Arms Control Association Warns Against Supplying Cluster Munitions to K ..

5 minutes ago
China's Security Situation Becoming Less Stable - ..

China's Security Situation Becoming Less Stable - President

5 minutes ago
 Plot reference detailed verdict: Court acquits Naw ..

Plot reference detailed verdict: Court acquits Nawaz, says ex-PM politically vic ..

12 minutes ago
 Acquittal in NAB reference clearly shows political ..

Acquittal in NAB reference clearly shows political vendetta against PML-N Quaid: ..

2 minutes ago
 Addl IGP inks MoU for discount to officials at hos ..

Addl IGP inks MoU for discount to officials at hospital

12 minutes ago
 Russian Strikes Hit Lviv Academy With Western Armo ..

Russian Strikes Hit Lviv Academy With Western Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 Majority of French Say Macron Unable to Cope With ..

Majority of French Say Macron Unable to Cope With Ongoing Protests - Poll

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan