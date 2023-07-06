Jaggery manufacturing unit sealed, workers arrested

A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority here on Thursday raided a factory in Surdheri and recovered unwholesome jaggery that was prepared by the use of hazardous chemicals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority here on Thursday raided a factory in Surdheri and recovered unwholesome jaggery that was prepared by the use of hazardous chemicals.

Food Safety officials also recovered substandard jaggery (Gur) and chemicals being used in manufacturing jaggery from sugar.

The workers that were busy manufacturing jaggery were also arrested on the spot and a large consignment of 'Gur' was taken into possession.

Factory has been sealed and a case has been registered against the owner of the factory. Food authority warned of strict action against factories manufacturing substandard food items and said that raids and inspections would be continued in future.