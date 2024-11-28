'Jaggery 'with Dry Nuts Emerges As Top Winter Treat
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A sharp drop in temperatures has triggered a massive surge in demand for 'jaggery', a traditional Punjabi sweetener, across Punjab and other parts of the country, where to cope with the overwhelming orders, local farmers, workers and traders are putting in extra hours with jaggery paired with dry nuts proving to be a clear winter favorite.
A report aired by a private news channel said in Punjab's rural areas, jaggery is being prepared with dry nuts, a traditional combination that is believed to have numerous health benefits.
Workers at local jaggery units are busy boiling sugarcane juice, adding dry nuts and shaping the mixture into blocks, said a citizen of Layya.
"We have been working day and night to meet the demand," said a worker at a jaggery unit in Ali Pur.
"Jaggery is a traditional product that is in high demand during winters. We are happy to be a part of this process," said another worker.
Citizens are also thrilled about the availability of jaggery during winters.
"Jaggery is a natural sweetener that is rich in iron and other minerals," said a local resident of Rawalpindi.
"It's a healthier alternative to refined sugar and is perfect for winters when we need something to warm us up," he added.
Doctors also recommend jaggery for its numerous health benefits. "Jaggery is a natural remedy for many diseases, including cold, cough, diabetic and respiratory problems," said Dr. Umair a local physician.
"It is also rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, he said, adding, making it a great addition to our diet during winters."
According to traders of Punjab the demand for jaggery has increased by at least 20% this year compared to last
year.
As the demand for jaggery continues to rise, local farmers are also benefiting from the surge in demand. "We are getting a good price for our sugarcane crop, which is a big relief for us," said a farmer in Layya.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed, 14 injured as bus overturned in Sargodha19 seconds ago
-
IIOJK is an open prison, turned into military cantonment: APHC2 hours ago
-
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa10 hours ago
-
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Rana Afzal10 hours ago
-
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s “final call” as ..10 hours ago
-
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon10 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG11 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 56th WPV1 case10 hours ago
-
President Aleksandr Lukashenko meets COAS, praises Pak Armed Forces10 hours ago
-
Gilani praises Grand Mufti’s contributions to Muslim world10 hours ago
-
Politics of bloodshed cannot continue in country: Maulana Fazlur Rehman10 hours ago
-
Intensified efforts in full swing to combat dengue10 hours ago