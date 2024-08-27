Jagirani will chair Khulli Kachari at Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani, in the light of the request given by the Accountant General Sindh, announced that a Khulli Kachari will be held on behalf of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh to solve the problems of government employees on August 29 at 11 am in the District Accounts Office Larkana.

In this regard, the Treasury Office Larkana Officials have been instructed to organize a Khulli Kachari in its office to inform the people.