Jaguar Group Donates 700 Plantlets To NTUF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Jaguar Group of Industries has donated 700 plantlets to National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) for their plantation during ongoing tree plantation campaign.
The NTUF spokesman said here on Tuesday that Director Jaguar Group Ahmad Cheema handed over the plantlets and inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the main campus of the university.
He said that Acting Rector NTUF Dr Muhammad Tahir Hussain received the donated plantlets and appreciated the contribution of Jaguar Group of Industries in tree plantation drive.
Chief Financial Officer Jaguar Group Abbas Rizvi, Admin Officer Shahid Iqbal, Manager Marketing Ammar Zaib, Dr Zahid Hussain Convener Purchase Committee & Incharge Horticulture, Public Relations Officer (PRO) NTUF Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.
