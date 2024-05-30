Jahan Ara Wattoo calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Jahan Ara Wattoo called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and briefed him on the ongoing welfare programs undertaken by the PSPA during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Vice Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Jahan Ara Wattoo called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and briefed him on the ongoing welfare programs undertaken by the PSPA during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said welfare of the people and provision of basic facilities is top priority of the government.

He said, "We all have to play a constructive role for the development and prosperity of the country."

He appreciated the welfare projects of Punjab Social Protection Authority. He assured the Vice-Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority of full support from the Governor's House.

Vice-Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority Jahan Ara Wattoo said that Social Protection Authority is working for the welfare of the deserving and needy segment of Punjab.