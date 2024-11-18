Jahangir Emphasizes Collective Action To Combat Climate Change Consequences
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Secretary for Environment & Climate Change Raja Jahangir Anwar Monday emphasized the urgent need for collective awareness and action to combat the devastating consequences of climate change and protect the
environment.
Talking to a private news channel, he stressed that a healthy environment is every citizen's right, and achieving this requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.
He advocates for imparting knowledge to all segments of society about the critical role of tree planting in mitigating climate change effects, adding, by working together, Punjab aims to finalize and implement its Climate Change Policy and Action Plan 2024, ensuring a sustainable future for its citizens.
The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryum Nawaz has taken rigorous steps to combat smog, the government has implemented measures such as closing schools, restricting outdoor activities, engaging with the Indian government to discuss cooperative approaches to air pollution reduction, sealing or de-sealing factories, adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensuring industries prevent environmental pollution.
To combat smog, the government has advised citizens to take precautions when traveling and industries to adopt environmentally friendly practices, he added.
Precautions for citizens include wearing masks to protect themselves and their children from respiratory problems and using eyewash frequently to clear eyes, he mentioned.
Jahangir also emphasized the importance of minimizing plastic use and garbage burning to combat pollution and smog.
He urged citizens to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics, which contribute significantly to environmental harm.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 vehicles impounded10 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident10 hours ago
-
Anti-state elements spreading anarchy must be stopped: Tahir Ashrafi10 hours ago
-
Lok Mela concludes on Sunday after celebrating Pakistan's rich culture10 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed from Jhumra Road10 hours ago
-
Heavy fine imposed over violation of Marriage Act10 hours ago
-
LPG cylinders removed from public transport10 hours ago
-
MNA hosts dinner for Spanish delegation10 hours ago
-
AJK President suggests upper house parliamentary status to AJK Council10 hours ago
-
SU, SSWMB agree over waste disposal mechanism in campus10 hours ago
-
Pakistan on path to economic stability with key reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik10 hours ago
-
Consumers likely to get Rs 1.02 per unit relief in power tariff for Oct10 hours ago