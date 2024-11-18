Open Menu

Jahangir Emphasizes Collective Action To Combat Climate Change Consequences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 09:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Secretary for Environment & Climate Change Raja Jahangir Anwar Monday emphasized the urgent need for collective awareness and action to combat the devastating consequences of climate change and protect the

environment.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed that a healthy environment is every citizen's right, and achieving this requires collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.

He advocates for imparting knowledge to all segments of society about the critical role of tree planting in mitigating climate change effects, adding, by working together, Punjab aims to finalize and implement its Climate Change Policy and Action Plan 2024, ensuring a sustainable future for its citizens.

The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryum Nawaz has taken rigorous steps to combat smog, the government has implemented measures such as closing schools, restricting outdoor activities, engaging with the Indian government to discuss cooperative approaches to air pollution reduction, sealing or de-sealing factories, adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensuring industries prevent environmental pollution.

To combat smog, the government has advised citizens to take precautions when traveling and industries to adopt environmentally friendly practices, he added.

Precautions for citizens include wearing masks to protect themselves and their children from respiratory problems and using eyewash frequently to clear eyes, he mentioned.

Jahangir also emphasized the importance of minimizing plastic use and garbage burning to combat pollution and smog.

He urged citizens to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics, which contribute significantly to environmental harm.

