Jahangir Khan Tareen gifts new bus to Khawaja Fareed University students

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a generous gesture to support higher education and student welfare, Jahangir Khan Tareen has gifted a new bus to Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT), Rahim Yar Khan. The initiative aims to provide improved transportation facilities for the university students.

On the special instructions of Jahangir Tareen, a delegation from JDW Sugar Mills comprising Executive Director Operations Dr. Hasan Iqbal, Technical Director Muhammad Javed, General Manager Admin Muhammad Safdar Kanjo, and Personal Staff Officer Abdul Khaliq Kanjo met with Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Amjad Azam Khan to formally hand over the bus. A memorandum of understanding was signed during the meeting to mark the handover.

Also present at the occasion were Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Shehzad Murtaza, Dean Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sagheer, Registrar Dr. Javed Iqbal, and Director Transport Dr. Muhammad Aslam Khan.

This contribution reflects Jahangir Khan Tareen’s continued commitment to educational development and community support.