UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jahangir Khan Tareen, His Son Ali Tareen Booked Over Charges Of Money Laundering

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:39 PM

Jahangir Khan Tareen, his son Ali Tareen booked over charges of money laundering

FIA has booked both father and son over charges of doing money laundering of $7.4 million and damaging the national kitty.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen both were booked over charges of fraud by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday.

FIA charged that both father and son committed fraud of Rs 3.14 billion and accused them of laundering $ 7.4 million money to the United Kingdom and purchasing properties there. Jahangir Tareen systematically lifted the Dollars from the open market right at the moment when the fake investment was being made in the account of Faruki Palp Mills Limited and later utilized heavy amount of $35 thousand for purchasing by keeping it secret from the Financial Monitoring Unit. FIA claimed that Jahangir Khan Tareen did money laundering of 7 to 8 billion rupees and sent this amount to the United Kingdom. Under these allegations, both father and son were facing investigation. The FIR was registered on March 22 and it was said that that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was already looking into this matter and had sent a notice to Jahangir Khan Tareen for recovery of the amount.

According to the reports, Jahangir Khan Tareen had approached the court to get stay order against this notice. London properties allegedly owned by Jahangir Khan Tareen had also been exposed by Amnesty Schemes and FBR had claimed that Jahangir Khan Tareen’s family was a political family and therefore it could not get benefit of this amnesty schemes. The reports said that Ali Tareen, the son of Jahangir Khan Tareen, got benefit of this scheme.

On other hand, Jahangir Khan Tareen while talking on a local tv rejected the allegations of money laundering against him, terming the same as baseless. He claimed that a private audit firm had already declared his companies’ account as correct. He claimed that all the shares were sent abroad through the legal channels and the allegations leveled against him were totally baseless.

Related Topics

London Same United Kingdom Money Federal Investigation Agency March FIR FBR Market Family TV All From Billion Million Court Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks finish lower 31 march 2021

2 minutes ago

Collective efforts sole way to fight COVID-19 thir ..

2 minutes ago

New freight train route links central China provin ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Paralympic torch relay to be held in Japan's ..

2 minutes ago

28 shops, restaurants sealed in city

2 minutes ago

Lithuanian Court Extends Russian Citizen Mel's Ter ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.