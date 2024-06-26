Open Menu

Jahangir Siddiqui To Inaugurate Children’s Library

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:45 PM

The Management of Besant Hall cultural centre (BHCC) has announced to formally inaugurate children library named after Jahangir Siddiqui on 28 June (Friday).

The Director Besant Hall Cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that Eminent business enterprenuer Jahanagir Siddiqui will inanugurate Children’s library.

