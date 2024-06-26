Jahangir Siddiqui To Inaugurate Children’s Library
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Management of Besant Hall cultural centre (BHCC) has announced to formally inaugurate children library named after Jahangir Siddiqui on 28 June (Friday).
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Management of Besant Hall cultural centre (BHCC) has announced to formally inaugurate children library named after Jahangir Siddiqui on 28 June (Friday).
The Director Besant Hall Cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that Eminent business enterprenuer Jahanagir Siddiqui will inanugurate Children’s library.
Recent Stories
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting9 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held12 minutes ago
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools8 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change8 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter12 minutes ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police12 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot12 minutes ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram17 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model17 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 517 minutes ago
-
Dance and music performances by Sri Lankan artists in Karachi3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago