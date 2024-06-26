Jahangir Siddiqui to inaugurate Children’s library

The Management of Besant Hall cultural centre (BHCC) has announced to formally inaugurate children library named after Jahangir Siddiqui on 28 June (Friday).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Management of Besant Hall cultural centre (BHCC) has announced to formally inaugurate children library named after Jahangir Siddiqui on 28 June (Friday).

The Director Besant Hall Cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that Eminent business enterprenuer Jahanagir Siddiqui will inanugurate Children’s library.