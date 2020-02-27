UrduPoint.com
Jahangir Tareen Assets Witnessed 18pc Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:38 PM

Jahangir Tareen assets witnessed 18pc increase

The financial assets of PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen witnessed increase since the PTI assumed administrative charge of the country, sources said on Thursday

Jahangir Tareen financial assets have reached the figure of Rs57 billion whereas his assets before the PTI government were Rs37 billion.

Jahangir Tareen financial assets have reached the figure of Rs57 billion whereas his assets before the PTI government were Rs37 billion.

The PTI senior leader has himself accepted during a media talk that his annual income of JDW Holding has increased to Rs57 billion from Rs37 billion.The annual increase in Tareen's income remained 18.75 percent.According to details, in 2019, the total assets of Tareen were Rs48 billion.

Tareen owns three sugar mills and a power company. His sugar mills exported 200,000 tons sugar last year and this year he had applied for permission to export 120,000 tons sugar to Imran Khan.

