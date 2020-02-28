Jahangir Tareen assets witnessed 18pc increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) The financial assets of PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen witnessed increase since the PTI assumed administrative charge of the country, sources said on Thursday.

Jahangir Tareen financial assets have reached the figure of Rs57 billion whereas his assets before the PTI government were Rs37 billion.

The PTI senior leader has himself accepted during a media talk that his annual income of JDW Holding has increased to Rs57 billion from Rs37 billion.The annual increase in Tareen's income remained 18.75 percent.According to details, in 2019, the total assets of Tareen were Rs48 billion.

Tareen owns three sugar mills and a power company. His sugar mills exported 200,000 tons sugar last year and this year he had applied for permission to export 120,000 tons sugar to Imran Khan.