Jahangir Tareen condoles with Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior politician Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday condoled with Senator Rehman Malik over death of his sister.

He expressed grief and offered `Fatiha' for the departed soul, said a news release issued here.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Later, both the leaders also exchange views on political issue and other issues of the country.