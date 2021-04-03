Jahangir Tareen, his son secure interim bail in money laundering, fraud case

(@fidahassanain)

Both Father and son also appeared before Banking crime court for their alleged role in a fake bank account case and got bail until April 7 against surety bond of Rs 500,000 each.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen have secured interim bail in the case of multi-billion-rupee sugar scandal that included money laundering and fraud.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Khan barred the law-enforcers from arrest the Tareens until April 10, directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit report on the next date of hearing.

Both Jahangir Tareen and son Ali Tareen appeared before the court for bail.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)on March 31 had booked Jahangir Tareen and two other family members in two different FIRs over sugar scandal and money laundering charges. The FIR accused Tareens that they were involved in scam of over three billion rupees money laundering made by showing investment in a closed factory.

The agency also accused them of illegally hoarding sugar, misappropriation and fraud in the FIRs.

Talking to the reporters, Jahangir Tareen said he had nothing to do with these FIRs.

“The allegations levelled against me and my son Ali are baseless,” said Jahangir Tareen, adding that the things and decisions which the company had made 10 years ago were being challenged now.

He also questioned the jurisdiction of FIA, saying that it was the job of SECP and FBR and not that of FIA. The FIA started the probe intentionally by putting word ‘money laundering' in the case.

“ We still appeared in court,” said Mr. Tareen. He also said that it was not his habit to ignore the things.

“We shall prove that these FIRs were fabricated,” he stated.

Later, both Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen appeared before Banking crime court for their alleged role in a fake bank account case. After hearing the argument of Tareen’s lawyer Barrister Safdar Salman the court granted interim bail to Jahangir Tareen and his son until April 7.

The court also ordered the father-son duo to submit Rs500,000 surety bond each.