UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jahangir Tareen, His Son Secure Interim Bail In Money Laundering, Fraud Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:03 PM

Jahangir Tareen, his son secure interim bail in money laundering, fraud case

Both Father and son also appeared before Banking crime court  for their alleged role in a fake bank account case and got bail until April 7 against surety bond of Rs 500,000 each.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen have secured interim bail in the case of multi-billion-rupee sugar scandal that included money laundering and fraud.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Khan barred the law-enforcers from arrest the Tareens until April 10, directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit report on the next date of hearing.

Both Jahangir Tareen and son Ali Tareen appeared before the court for bail.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)on March 31 had booked Jahangir Tareen and two other family members in two different FIRs over sugar scandal and money laundering charges. The FIR accused Tareens that they were involved in scam of over three billion rupees money laundering made by showing investment in a closed factory.

The agency also accused them of illegally hoarding sugar, misappropriation and fraud in the FIRs.

Talking to the reporters, Jahangir Tareen said he had nothing to do with these FIRs.

“The allegations levelled against me and my son Ali are baseless,” said Jahangir Tareen, adding that the things and decisions which the company had made 10 years ago were being challenged now.

He also questioned the jurisdiction of FIA, saying that it was the job of SECP and FBR and not that of FIA. The FIA started the probe intentionally by putting word ‘money laundering' in the case.

“ We still appeared in court,” said Mr. Tareen. He also said that it was not his habit to ignore the things.

“We shall prove that these FIRs were fabricated,” he stated.

Later, both Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen appeared before Banking crime court for their alleged role in a fake bank account case. After hearing the argument of Tareen’s lawyer Barrister Safdar Salman the court granted interim bail to Jahangir Tareen and his son until April 7.

The court also ordered the father-son duo to submit Rs500,000 surety bond each.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Company Job Bank Money Federal Investigation Agency March April FIR FBR Family From Billion Court Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

Kamran Arif: A pillar of support for HRCP

2 minutes ago

Motorcycle lifter held, motorcycle recovered in mu ..

3 minutes ago

Australia's Blood Clot Case Likely Not Linked to A ..

12 minutes ago

Argentine President Says Received Positive Antigen ..

12 minutes ago

Azerbaijan parliament ratifies agreement with Paki ..

33 minutes ago

China always stands with Pakistan to jointly fight ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.