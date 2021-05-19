(@fidahassanain)

The PTI leader says he will never abandon his party and leadership and is ready to furnish complete record of his money trail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) A Banking Court on Wednesday extended till May 18 the interim bail of PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in fraud case.

As proceedings commenced, Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen appeared before the court. Their counsel started arguments while the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also present there.

Addressing the FIA officials, the judge asked: “Do you want to arrest Jahangir Tareen?,”. On it, the FIA’s investigation officer remained silent and then said: “We are reviewing the records,”.

At this, the court granted bail to the accused and his son till May 31. The PTI leader was also granted bail by the sessions court.

Later, talking to the reporters outside the court premises, Jahnagir Tareen said his supporters had decided to form a separate group after the Punjab government initiated "revenge actions" against his supporters.

He rejected the reports of forming a forward bloc in the party.

“ We belong to PTI and will remain part of it,” said Mr. Tareen.

The supporters of Mr. Tareen also accompanied him during his appearance before the courts.

“No investigation is there against me related to the sugar scandal,” said Tareen, pointing out that three FIRs registered against him were not filed in any sugar inquiry.

He said his supporters were standing with him as far as, what he referred to as the “fake” FIR against him. He said that the pro-Tareen group had met the prime minister.”

He also said that he had met him and had given a detailed explanation to him as well.

“I’m confident the report will be given to the prime minister soon,” he said, adding that there was another issue which should be addressed. Punjab government has started taking vendetta against members of my group," he added.

He stated that the Punjab government taking revenge against my supporters

He accused the Punjab government of transferring officers of the ministers that were loyal to Tareen, "left, right and centre", and were putting pressure on them.

Tareen said his supporters decided to “raise their voices against this in the Punjab Assembly,”.

Tareen also said members of his group had decided to nominate MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani to “lead the discussions” against the alleged revenge tactics of the Punjab government, in the assembly.

He blamed the media for making a huge deal about the news.

He urged the Punjab government to “stop with their actions”, adding that the lawmakers who were part of the Tareen group were your MPAs and you [Buzdar] became the chief minister by their votes.