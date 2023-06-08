Jahangir Tareen launches Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party after parting ways with PTI

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 8th, 2023) Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Jahangir Tareen has officially launched a new political party known as the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party.

During a press conference held on Thursday, Tareen, accompanied by former PTI leaders such as Aleem Khan and Imran Ismail, announced the establishment of the party.

Tareen, who previously served as a close aide to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and played a significant role in the formation of the PTI-led government in 2018, expressed his motivation to actively contribute to the country's progress through his involvement in politics.

"We have convened here with a shared objective to collectively uplift our nation from its current challenges," stated the former member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He emphasized the critical need for a political leadership that possesses the ability to effectively address the prevailing social, economic, and other issues faced by the country.

Jahangir Tareen, who distanced himself from PTI due to money laundering allegations during their governance, underscored the relentless efforts exerted to strengthen the party.

He alluded to forthcoming revelations about their contributions to PTI.

Having received a lifetime disqualification by the Supreme Court in 2017 for possessing assets beyond known sources of income, Tareen also addressed the issue of vandalism on May 9. He urged swift accountability for the culprits involved, cautioning that failure to do so may result in future attacks on the residences of political opponents.

Moreover, he emphasized the urgent requirement for a fresh political leadership that can guide the country towards progress, given the public's diminished faith in the current political system. Tareen called upon both the government and opposition to uphold their constitutional roles, thereby fortifying the nation's democracy. He revealed plans for the party's expansion, with more individuals joining their ranks, and promised to unveil their reform agenda in the near future.