Jahangir Tareen Meets Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:21 PM

Jahangir Tareen meets Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema

Spokesperson Punjab government Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and PTI central leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Thursday met with PTI senior central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and discussed political affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Punjab government Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and PTI central leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Thursday met with PTI senior central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and discussed political affairs.

Jahangir Tareen while talking on this occasion said the PTI government was taking effective and positive steps to improving economy of the country and resolving problems of the masses under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government would fulfill all its promises made with the people, adding that the PTI government had taken a number of practical steps for bringing about prosperity and comfort among lives of the masses.

Tareen said the PTI government was moving forward and reservations of allies would beremoved.

