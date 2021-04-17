Jahangir Tareen once again rejects allegations of his involvement in fixing sugar prices

(@fidahassanain)

A Banking Court has extended till May 3 interim bail granted earlier to PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2021) PTI leader Jahangir Tareen once again rejected allegations of his involvement in rising price of sugar or the sugar mafia.

Jahangir Tareen said that he had nothing to do with the rising price of sugar or the sugar mafia.

“I have no connection with increase of sugar price of sugar mafia. Nobody has said anything about a sugar case against Jahangir Tareen,” said Jahangir Tareen.

He further said: “I ask people to read three FIRs registered against him and his son and there was no mention of sugar in any of them or any allegation,”.

The businessman who is also close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan said that all three FIRs registered against him did not mention rise in the price of sugar but the FIRs picked up the things related to his business from eight to 10 years ago.

Tareen said that a fake story made against him.

“My documents are very clear and I pay my income tax every year. Mine and my family’s accounts are with the income tax people,” he added.

He said that ask any businessman and they would say it openly that if Jahangir Tareen was not the most transparent then who was. The PTI leader said that an attempt was being made to tarnish his repute and soon he would find out the truth.

“I wasn’t accused in any sugar case in a year and a half and I will fight the cases against me before the courts,” said the businessman, adding that there was someone who was doing all this against him.

A banking court in Lahore extended till May 3 the interim bail of Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in a money laundering case on Saturday. On April 14, FIA sent notices to Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son and sought complete record of all his businesses including daily farms. The counsel of Tareen had contended that submitting omplete record on a day’s notice was practically not possible right at the moment when there was law and order situation. The counsel said that his clients would appear before FIA on April 19

He told the court that Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen will appear before the investigation agency on April 19. The court adjourned the hearing till May 3.

The father-son duo have been accused of money laundering and fraud, with one of the case's registered by the FIA amounting to alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion. Both were accused of transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML) which was owned by his son and close relatives.