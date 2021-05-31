UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jahangir Tareen, Son Get Extension In Interim Bail Till June 11

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:56 PM

Jahangir Tareen, son get extension in interim bail till June 11

Prominent politician and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) and his son, Ali Tareen, Monday got extension in their interim bail till June 11 from two courts in three cases, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a sugar scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Prominent politician and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) and his son, Ali Tareen, Monday got extension in their interim bail till June 11 from two courts in three cases, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a sugar scam.

Earlier, the two along with their counsel appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain on expiry of their interim bail.

At the outset of proceedings, the court observed that it did not have power to hear the matter any longer as a new judge had been posted as AD&SJ-I. The judge remarked that he was only empowered to fix the matter for the next hearing.

The court asked the FIA officials about the progress made in the investigation so far.

An FIA deputy director submitted that the investigation officer had been changed and it was a routine matter.

The court observed that investigation officer could not be changed and a show-cause notice would be issued in that regard.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till June 11 and also extended the interim bail of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen in two cases.

Meanwhile, the duo also appeared before a special court of banking offence in connection with another case, registered regarding a sugar scam. However, due to non-availability of the judge, their bail was extended till June 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Progress Federal Investigation Agency June From Court Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Secure Systems Research Centre joins Li ..

59 minutes ago

DLD calls on developers to pay property registrati ..

59 minutes ago

Tobacco giant probed in Italy over 'covert adverti ..

3 minutes ago

Israel's Lapid says 'many obstacles' remain before ..

3 minutes ago

Aid worker slain in 'fire fight' in Ethiopia's Tig ..

3 minutes ago

Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying clai ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.