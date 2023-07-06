(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) In a tragic incident, Alamgir Tareen, the brother of Jahangir Tareen and chairman of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), has reportedly taken his own life, the sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, Alamgir Tareen allegedly used a firearm to shoot himself in the head.

Alamgir Tareen, a prominent entrepreneur and the owner as well as managing director of the Multan Sultans, a team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has left behind a deep void with this shocking event.

The incident unfolded at Alamgir's residence in Lahore, prompting the local police to swiftly respond upon receiving the distressing information.