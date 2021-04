Jahangir Tareen’s members write letter to PM for meeting with him

(@fidahassanain)

The Members of Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group say that Shahzad Akbar is responsible for poisoning PM Imran Khan against his time-tested friend.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders who are close to Jahangir Khan Tareen have written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking time for his meeting.

Tareens’ friends want Prime Minister Imran Khan to give time and meet him.

The Sources say the members have also signed a petition, requesting PM Imran for a meeting. The Members of the Tareen group say that people like Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Akbar are responsible for poisoning the prime minister against his time-tested friend Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The PTI is not heading in the right direction since people like Tareen are being victimized. They have vowed that they will not remain silent over what they alleged persecution of Jahangir Khan Tareen.